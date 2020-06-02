Former assistant coach Paul Conlon named new boys' basketball coach at Shelbyville

“Paul has done everything we have asked of him as an assistant coach and has been in the program for a number of years,” said Shelbyville athletics director Tony Pullen. “The best thing he has done is build relationships with the young student-athletes.”

The Rams finished with 11 players in the entire program last year.

“He has all of the kids in junior high and I have no doubt kids will come out for him," said Pullen, who said they had 15 applicants and interviewed five. “We had a good applicant pool. You look over what Conlon has done in his time here, and he has built relationships with the student-athletes.”

Conlon said of the low numbers, "Yes, I want good numbers out. That is how you build a program and sustain a program by maintaining numbers to keep being competitive. Obviously the goal with any new coach is to get guys that were maybe on the fence on playing or not. The program goal is to move forward. I tell them to build upon Shelbyville's rich and proud history. It is up to the kids whether they want to be a part of that and add to the legacy and leave their own mark on the program."

Conlon has always wanted to be a head coach.