Former Clinton coach Clay Haurberg hired as Argenta-Oreana's boys basketball coach

Haurberg coached at Clinton from 2013-14 through the 2019-20 season and had a 59-137 record with the Maroons. Haurberg said he looks to bring new energy to the Bombers, who went 2-25 last season.

"I have been in this situation a couple of times over my career, coming into a school when they are down," said Haurberg, who previously coached at Neoga and Galva. "Clinton was in a bad way when I got there and my first year we only won two games, but within a couple seasons we were much more competitive and had a winning record for the first time in more than a decade (14-12 in 2017-18) a couple of years ago.

"I think getting the numbers up is important. I don't think they had very many kids out last year and I know a couple of kids would have made them a better team. Just getting kids excited about playing again ... they played hard last year but they need to get the enthusiasm back."

Haurberg was familiar with Argenta through applying for the head football coach position previously and he also reached out to former boys basketball coach Tom Saunches for his opinion.