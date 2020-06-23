Former Clinton coach Clay Haurberg hired as Argenta-Oreana's boys basketball coach

ARGENTA — Former Clinton boys basketball coach Clay Haurberg was recently hired to take the reins of Argenta-Oreana's boys basketball program next season.
The Argenta-Oreana School Board approved Haurberg's position as a middle school physical education teacher and varsity boys basketball coach during its May 20 meeting.
"I enjoyed my time at Clinton and I feel good about what we did as a basketball program" Haurberg said. "I enjoyed teaching there. (I stepped down) not too long after the end of the season. It was one of those situations where they wanted to go in another direction and I said I would go ahead and step away.
"I'm already very impressed with the people at (Argenta-Oreana) and I have spent a lot of time at the school getting situated. I'm looking forward to leading the Bombers into the season."
The move to Argenta-Oreana will improve the drive to work for Haurberg's wife, Megan Haurberg, who is employed at Caterpillar in Decatur, and being able to both teach and coach at Argenta is an advantage for Haurberg.
"I think being a teacher in the building is a huge plus. If you aren't teaching at the school while trying to be the head coach, it is going to present some challenges," he said. :Seeing the kids every day and being around ... being with the kids before they reach high school, I can have an influence on them that way."
Haurberg coached at Clinton from 2013-14 through the 2019-20 season and had a 59-137 record with the Maroons. Haurberg said he looks to bring new energy to the Bombers, who went 2-25 last season.
"I have been in this situation a couple of times over my career, coming into a school when they are down," said Haurberg, who previously coached at Neoga and Galva. "Clinton was in a bad way when I got there and my first year we only won two games, but within a couple seasons we were much more competitive and had a winning record for the first time in more than a decade (14-12 in 2017-18) a couple of years ago.
"I think getting the numbers up is important. I don't think they had very many kids out last year and I know a couple of kids would have made them a better team. Just getting kids excited about playing again ... they played hard last year but they need to get the enthusiasm back."
Haurberg was familiar with Argenta through applying for the head football coach position previously and he also reached out to former boys basketball coach Tom Saunches for his opinion.
"I had interviewed at Argenta for the head football job in 2011 and I liked the school then and I had been looking around the Decatur area at some openings and Argenta came up and I gave that a shot," he said. "I called Tom to ask him about it and he had nothing but good things to say about the community. That reassured me that it was a good situation to go into as far as the school and the community in general."
Haurberg said he's excited to get some practices underway when the IHSA regulations allow team workouts.
Said Haurberg: "I haven't met with the kids yet but I'm just older and I don't really want to meet them over the computer. It will be a lot more enjoyable when we can walk in the building and meet them face to face. I can't wait to start."
