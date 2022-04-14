Former Warrensburg-Latham coach Vic Binkley hired to coach Clinton

CLINTON — Vic Binkley didn't stay out of coaching long.

After resigning his position as Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball coach on Wednesday, Binkley accepted a position as Clinton High School's new boys basketball coach on Thursday, Clinton athletic director Matt Koeppel announced.

"Coach Binkley comes to us from Warrensburg-Latham with a great deal of knowledge and experience. We look forward to having him as a part of our (Clinton High School) family and we are excited for what he can bring to our program," Koeppel said.

Binkley said he was asked to resign his position by the Warrensburg-Latham administration after 36 seasons following last season. Binkley initially refused to resign but did so on Wednesday.

Under Binkley's leadership and his 1-2-2 zone press, Warrensburg won 15 regional titles, three sectionals, two super-sectionals and has two third-place finishes at the IHSA State Tournament (2002-03, 2007-08). Binkley is a five-time H&R Macon County Coach of the Year (2002, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2016).

Overall, in 42 seasons as a high school coach, Binkley has 724 wins — the most of any high school basketball coach in Macon County history. His 632 wins at Warrensburg is second only to Decatur High's Gay Kintner's 649 for wins coaching Macon County schools.

"When you have a basketball opening, a candidate with that kind of resume usually doesn't exist because they have the job they are at," Koeppel said. "To have someone that has the availability to be able to take over your program and has that kind of resume, it is really exciting. You really have to think, wow, is this really happening?"

Binkley is taking over the Clinton program from Dan Luketich, who resigned following last season. Luketich coached the Maroons for two seasons and had a combined 13-35 record. Clinton was 11-21 last season and finished in fifth place in the CIC standings with a 3-4 record. Last season, Binkley's Cardinals defeated the Maroons 72-39 during the CIC Tournament and 63-30 during conference play.

"I think the foundation is strong here," Koeppel said. "COVID threw a wrench into everybody's plans. We got back to semi-normal this past season and we were very young. We didn't have a senior in the program and so we are literally returning our entire roster, which not a lot of people can say.

"After Christmas last year, you could see that we were getting better and better. We beat St. Teresa in the CIC Tournament, which was a big win for us. We have the foundation there and I think Coach Binkley will help us tweak some things to give us that edge in those close ballgames."

Binkley had been optimistic that his coaching career would continue beyond Warrensburg and Koeppel sees this as an exciting new chapter.

"(Coach Binkley) and I have talked a lot in the past few days and we are looking forward to him leading our program," Koeppel said. "I think he is very energized to continue coaching and to be in a different gym and a different locker room, but it is still basketball.

"I think we have some good kids here that will like that up-tempo and pressing type of stuff. I know our kids here will work hard for Coach Binkley this summer and next winter."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

