Freshman Sarah Finley making an impact for Tri-City/Sangamon Valley girls basketball

“She brings like an energy," Tony Nika said. "She’s a kid that you can get a bucket on the inside. She's getting better at posting up at the right times and looking for the right opportunities to get a seal. She can come in and be a lengthy defender and cause some havoc on the inside.

"On offense she can give us a quick two if we need it. She really provides that balance in our offense where you can’t just guard the perimeter. We can work the ball inside out."

Said Finley: “I was a little awkward in the summer. I’m better now."

Finley knew her height would give her the chance to play varsity minutes early in her career. She didn't expect quite this many — she was the first off the bench on Tuesday night — but she's running with the opportunity.

There are some growing pains, but Tony Nika sees the potential and the continued development through 18 games. Finley doesn't have to be the star of the show too early. That's not an expectation he laid at her feet before the season. He simply wanted her to come in, keep putting in the work and do exactly what she was capable of doing to help the team.

No pressure on Finley.