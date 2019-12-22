GIRLS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Mount Zion girls remain perfect in Apollo conference play

Jackson is shooting 73 percent this season (99-for-135) and is receiving regular double- and triple-team coverage. For Williams, the Generals (10-2) need to improve their passing to that resulting wide-open player.

"We have to be better at moving the ball around. When they double and triple team Q, then we have to get the ball to that open person instead of trying to force it down to Q," he said said.

Following the Christmas holiday, MacArthur will take part in the Eisenhower Holiday Tournament, setting up a rivalry game against the Panthers on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The match up between Eisenhower center Kyla Jones, who averages 18.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game, and Jackson is enticing for fans but Williams sees it as more than "Kyla vs. Q."

"I look at it as two teams that are trying to represent our city and have the bragging rights," he said. "We are going to do some different things to limit (Kyla's) touches and rebounding. That's not taking anything away from Kyla. She is a good ball player but we are going to try to do somethings that will limit her."

MacArthur will also have games against Williamsville, Urbana and Champaign Central at the tournament with each looking to stop the Generals and their hot start.