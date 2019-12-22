GIRLS BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Mount Zion girls remain perfect in Apollo conference play

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion coach Shane Davis knew that when his key group of starters reached their senior season, they were going to make some noise.
Led by point guard Lainie Wolter, the Braves are deep in experience and they have used that to start their season 10-3 and a perfect 5-0 in Apollo conference play. It's a big improvement from a team that was 14-17 last year.
"We've been winning a lot of close games that we would have lost in previous years," Mount Zion coach Shane Davis said. "I knew when this group were becoming seniors that we had a shot to win some games."
Seniors Wolter, Taylor Fox and Emma Ewing are each averaging more than 10 points per game (14.4, 11.4, and 11.3, respectively).
"Lainie is our glue and makes our team go. She's taken a huge step in scoring and doing what she needed to do," Davis said. "Emma had a good year last year and continues to play well. Taylor was our 6th-man last year and has stepped in and had a really good start to the season. She's an all-around player and has stepped up her scoring.
Wolter set a school record for assists last season with 130 and Davis wanted her to add more scoring this year.
"Lainie is a natural point guard and I really challenged her this summer to really look to score this season. We needed her to set the table and she is shooting a great percentage (58 percent)," he said.
Mount Zion will play in the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Holiday following the Christmas holiday after playing in the Eisenhower Holiday Tournament last season.
"We have been in different holiday tournaments the past few years and we look forward to playing some different teams and giving the girls some time off to get some fresh legs for a great second half of our season," Davis said.
The Braves open the second half of their season against Apollo Conference-rival Mattoon, their key competition for a conference title.
"They are undefeated as well and very quick. They will match our quickness, if not have more," Davis said. "Without a doubt Mattoon will be a challenge and we will have to rise to the occasion."
You have free articles remaining.
MacArthur now 6-0 in Central State 8
It wasn't pretty but MacArthur defeated Springfield Lanphier and Rochester this week to remain perfect in Central State 8 play.
Generals center Quincenia Jackson had 30 points against Lanphier but the 70-66 win was too close for comfort for MacArthur head coach Mike Williams.
"That game was a struggle because we didn't follow our scouting report and our game plan. We didn't do a good job of moving the ball and rotating our press," he said. "Although we won, I wasn't very happy with it. We have a lot of work to do still. We still haven't put together a complete four quarters."
Jackson is shooting 73 percent this season (99-for-135) and is receiving regular double- and triple-team coverage. For Williams, the Generals (10-2) need to improve their passing to that resulting wide-open player.
"We have to be better at moving the ball around. When they double and triple team Q, then we have to get the ball to that open person instead of trying to force it down to Q," he said said.
Following the Christmas holiday, MacArthur will take part in the Eisenhower Holiday Tournament, setting up a rivalry game against the Panthers on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The match up between Eisenhower center Kyla Jones, who averages 18.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game, and Jackson is enticing for fans but Williams sees it as more than "Kyla vs. Q."
"I look at it as two teams that are trying to represent our city and have the bragging rights," he said. "We are going to do some different things to limit (Kyla's) touches and rebounding. That's not taking anything away from Kyla. She is a good ball player but we are going to try to do somethings that will limit her."
MacArthur will also have games against Williamsville, Urbana and Champaign Central at the tournament with each looking to stop the Generals and their hot start.
"We can't sneak up on anybody anymore so all those teams are going to Decatur ready to play and knock us off. They are sick of hearing about us on TV and in the newspaper so we can't rest on our laurels," Williams said.
Matt Flaten's most memorable stories from 2019
Matt Flaten's most memorable stories from 2019
Here are some of my favorite stories in 2019, including some columns about trading card collecting, a look at the history of MacArthur and Mount Zion football games, a feature on Millikin receiver Jordan Smith and St. Teresa volleyball's state championship.
Everything I know about baseball, I’ve learned from baseball cards.
There are millions of people out there who have collected trading cards, but you can break them down into two types — those who sell cards and…
DECATUR — Jon Kidd remembered the game immediately.
Making a name: Former Shelbyville receiver Jordan Smith is rewriting Millikin football's record books
No matter what you call him, opposing teams will have former Shelbyville wide receiver Smith zeroed in on as the the Big Blue's biggest weapon.
NORMAL — It was the most important dig of Abby Robinson’s life.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten