Girls basketball postseason: Warrensburg-Latham, St. Teresa on sectional collision course

This wasn't always an easy season for the Warrensburg-Latham girls basketball team, but the lumps the Cardinals took during the regular season are finally paying off.
Warrensburg entered the postseason with a losing record, but was the top seed at the Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional and beat the host Bombers and then Heyworth to give the Cardinals their first regional title since 2000.
And now, with a fortunate sub-sectional pairing and some upsets on the other side of the sectional, Warrensburg (14-13) is in position to land a spot in the Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional finals. The Cardinals — a defense-first team with balanced scoring by Brittney Oakley, Jayden Cutler, Brooke Oakley and Ema Dutcher — need a win against a Catlin Salt Fork team that's 19-12, but hasn't played as competitive a schedule as Warrensburg. Warrnesburg and Salt Fork play at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
On the other side of the bracket is a St. Teresa team that's 23-7, hasn't lost to a Class 1A team this season, and beat Warrensburg 59-26 — but that was on Dec. 5. The Bulldogs will play Lexington, which — like St. Teresa — blew out both of its regional opponents. Also like St. Teresa, the Minutemen played a tough schedule and are hot entering sectionals, with eight straight wins.
The Bulldogs are led by one of Macon County's top players in Addison Newbon, who averages 22.2 points, and a supporting cast led by Addie Fyke and Sadé Oladipupo. St. Teresa will play Lexington at 6 p.m. Monday.
Casey Sectional
Also in Class 1A, Central A&M, which won its seventh regional title in eight years, will face a tough semifinal test in 11th-ranked Altamont (25-6) at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Indians are coming off their fourth win of the season against Effingham St. Anthony in the regional finals, and they also own a win against the Raiders (24-8) this season — 57-51 on Dec. 21.
A&M, led by Channing Reed (13.6 points per game), has won seven straight entering sectional play. Altamont will have the size advantage with 6-2 Allyson Hardiek, along with a strong supporting cast in Rachel Jackman and Mary Guse.
On the other side of the Casey Sectional bracket on Monday — the game preceding at 6 p.m. — St. Elmo/Browntown (23-8) will play Tri-County/Shiloh (26-5). St. Elmo/Brownstown has two losses to Altamont this season. Tri-County has won 14 straight games, but lost to Altamont by eight on Dec. 7. Neither has faced A&M this season.
Paris Sectional
You have free articles remaining.
Teutopolis is the only area Class 2A team still alive in sectional play. It's a familiar position for the Wooden Shoes, who are shooting for their third straight trip to state and fifth straight sectional title.
The Wooden Shoes will open with Tolono Unity (22-9), which avenged a loss to Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin earlier season with a win in the Maroa Regional final. Both Teutopolis and Unity have losses to Paris this season, but T-Town has played the tougher schedule and has more quality wins than the Rockets.
Thursday's sectional finals will likely be a rematch between Teutopolis and Paris. The Tigers knocked off the Shoes in consecutive games — 44-35 in overtime in the Charleston Holiday Tournament title game and 55-44 in Paris three days later — as part of a 33-0 record.
Decatur (MacArthur) Regional
The Class 3A postseason begins Monday in Decatur with a matchup between Eisenhower, led by Kyla Jones and her 20 points and 13.6 rebound per game, and Champaign Centennial — a team the Panthers (3-23) beat 51-42 on Nov. 23.
The winner will face MacArthur (27-3), which beat Eisenhower twice this season and Centennial once. Led by last year's Macon County Player of the Year Quincenia Jackson and point guard Taya Davis, MacArthur won all three of those matchups easily.
On the other side of the bracket, Mahomet-Seymour (16-13) is the sub-sectional fourth seed, but lost to fifth-seeded Urbana 63-48 on Feb. 3. Urbana (15-14) lost to MacArthur 67-42 on Dec. 26 at the Eisenhower Holiday Tournament.
Danville Regional
Mount Zion (24-7) is the top seed and has the opportunity to win its first regional title since 2014 behind a balanced scoring effort led by Laiine Wolter, Emma Ewing and Taylor Fox.
The rest of the field is a mystery to the Braves, though none of the three teams — semifinal opponent Rantoul (4-21), or Danville (15-16) and Champaign Central (15-15) from the other side of the bracket — look unbeatable. Danville has wins against both Rantoul and Central this season.
PHOTOS: St Teresa wins regional
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-001-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-002-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-003-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-004-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-005-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-006-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-007-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-008-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-009-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-010-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-011-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-012-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-013-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-014-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-015-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-016-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-017-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-018-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-019-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-020-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-021-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-022-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-023-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-024-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-025-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-026-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-027-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-028-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-029-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-030-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-031-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-032-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-033-021420.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-MtPulaski-Regional-034-021420.JPG
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR