Girls basketball postseason: Warrensburg-Latham, St. Teresa on sectional collision course

On the other side of the Casey Sectional bracket on Monday — the game preceding at 6 p.m. — St. Elmo/Browntown (23-8) will play Tri-County/Shiloh (26-5). St. Elmo/Brownstown has two losses to Altamont this season. Tri-County has won 14 straight games, but lost to Altamont by eight on Dec. 7. Neither has faced A&M this season.

Paris Sectional

Teutopolis is the only area Class 2A team still alive in sectional play. It's a familiar position for the Wooden Shoes, who are shooting for their third straight trip to state and fifth straight sectional title.

The Wooden Shoes will open with Tolono Unity (22-9), which avenged a loss to Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin earlier season with a win in the Maroa Regional final. Both Teutopolis and Unity have losses to Paris this season, but T-Town has played the tougher schedule and has more quality wins than the Rockets.

Thursday's sectional finals will likely be a rematch between Teutopolis and Paris. The Tigers knocked off the Shoes in consecutive games — 44-35 in overtime in the Charleston Holiday Tournament title game and 55-44 in Paris three days later — as part of a 33-0 record.

Decatur (MacArthur) Regional