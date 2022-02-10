Abracadabra: Pana vanquishes Piasa Southwestern 53-17

Pana handled Piasa Southwestern 53-17 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 26, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Greenville on February 1 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.