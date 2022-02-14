Arcola designs winning blueprint on Armstrong-Potomac 38-27

Arcola handed Armstrong-Potomac a tough 38-27 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 9, Armstrong-Potomac faced off against Chrisman and Arcola took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on February 7 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.