 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arcola earns stressful win over Marshall 45-41

  • 0

Arcola finally found a way to top Marshall 45-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.

Last season, Marshall and Arcola faced off on January 29, 2022 at Marshall High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Arcola faced off against Oakland Tri-County. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News