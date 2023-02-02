Arcola showed no mercy to Toledo Cumberland, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 45-18 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 26, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Oakland Tri-County . Click here for a recap. Arcola took on Marshall on January 28 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.