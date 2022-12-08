 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola produces precision performance against Decatur Lutheran 57-35

Arcola played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Decatur Lutheran during a 57-35 beating at Decatur Lutheran on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Arcola and Decatur Lutheran squared off with December 9, 2021 at Arcola High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on December 1, Arcola squared off with Catlin Salt Fork in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

