Arcola takes down Villa Grove 49-10

Arcola left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Villa Grove 49-10 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Villa Grove faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Arcola took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 13 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.
Arcola's shooting took charge to a 19-4 lead over Villa Grove at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.