Armstrong swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Catlin Salt Fork 47-19 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 13.

The last time Catlin Salt Fork and Armstrong played in a 45-32 game on December 6, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 6, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin . For results, click here. Armstrong took on Westville on February 6 at Armstrong Township High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.