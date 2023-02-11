Armstrong controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-5 win against Danville Schlarman in Illinois girls basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 6, Armstrong faced off against Westville . For more, click here. Danville Schlarman took on Fithian Oakwood on February 6 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap.

