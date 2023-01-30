Armstrong gives Hoopeston the business 41-14

Armstrong showed it had the juice to douse Hoopeston in a points barrage during a 41-14 win at Armstrong Township High on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Armstrong and Hoopeston squared off with January 15, 2022 at Armstrong Township High School last season. For results, click here.

