Armstrong paints near-perfect picture in win over Farmer City Blue Ridge 48-15

Farmer City Blue Ridge had no answers as Armstrong compiled a 48-15 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 3.
Last season, Armstrong and Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off with December 13, 2021 at Armstrong Township High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
