Arthur Christian escapes Urbana University Laboratory in thin win 42-40

Arthur Christian topped Urbana University Laboratory 42-40 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 16.
In recent action on January 5, Arthur Christian faced off against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Urbana University Laboratory took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on January 5 at Urbana University Laboratory High School. For a full recap, click here.
