Arthur Christian rains down on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 39-8

Arthur Christian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 39-8 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 5, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Arthur Christian took on Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City on January 5 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. For results, click here.

