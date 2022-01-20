Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond controls the action and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in affair 50-26

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop had no answers as Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond roared to a 50-26 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Villa Grove and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arcola on January 13 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.
