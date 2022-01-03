 Skip to main content
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond dismantles Sullivan in convincing manner 59-35

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Sullivan 59-35 on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 23, Sullivan faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Mt Zion on December 23 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For a full recap, click here.

