Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond paints near-perfect picture in win over Broadlands Heritage 66-13

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond left no doubt on Monday, controlling Broadlands Heritage from start to finish for a 66-13 victory on January 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 21, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on December 21 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

