 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who are sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond pockets narrow victory over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 41-33

  • 0

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond finally found a way to top Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 41-33 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 21.

In recent action on December 17, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Arcola on December 6 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315 million deal with Mets despite agreement with Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News