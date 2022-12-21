Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond pockets narrow victory over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 41-33

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond finally found a way to top Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 41-33 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 17, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Arcola on December 6 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
