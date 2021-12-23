 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond rides the rough off Mt. Zion 54-37

  • 0

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond handed Mt. Zion a tough 54-37 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 18, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Mt Zion took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 13 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's shooting darted to a 29-26 lead over Mt. Zion at halftime.

The Knights' edge showed as they carried a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuscola sews up Arcola 49-40

Tuscola upended Arcola for a narrow 49-40 victory at Arcola High on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Continued storminess to hinder holiday travel in Southern California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News