Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Moweaqua Central A&M early with a 50-29 verdict for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 28.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.