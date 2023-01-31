 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squeezes past Marshall 72-63

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond nabbed it to nudge past Marshall 72-63 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Marshall and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond played in a 72-31 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 26, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Cerro Gordo in a basketball game. For more, click here.

