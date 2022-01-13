Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond takes a toll on Villa Grove 45-26

Playing with a winning hand, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond trumped Villa Grove 45-26 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 13.
In recent action on January 6, Villa Grove faced off against Arcola and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Sullivan on January 3 at Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap
