Saddled up and ready to go, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond spurred past Downs Tri-Valley 51-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 6, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Arcola . For results, click here. Downs Tri-Valley took on Champaign St. Thomas More on February 8 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.