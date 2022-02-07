Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's convoy passes Arcola 55-38

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond handed Arcola a tough 55-38 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Marshall and Arcola took on Argenta-Oreana on January 31 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.
