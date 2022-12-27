 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens clips Manito Midwest Central in tight tilt 50-44

Athens surfed the tension to ride to a 50-44 win over Manito Midwest Central for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 27.

Last season, Athens and Manito Midwest Central faced off on February 7, 2022 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 13, Manito Midwest Central faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Athens took on Pana on December 19 at Pana High School. Click here for a recap

