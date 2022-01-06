Athens collects victory over Virden North Mac 46-35

Athens handed Virden North Mac a tough 46-35 loss on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 30, Athens faced off against Jacksonville and Virden North Mac took on Decatur Lutheran on December 29 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.
Athens' offense moved to a 21-14 lead over Virden North Mac at the half.
The Warriors' edge showed as they carried a 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
