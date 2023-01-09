Athens gallops past Mason City Illini Central 50-37

Riding a wave of production, Athens surfed over Mason City Illini Central 50-37 in Illinois girls basketball on January 9.
Athens darted in front of Mason City Illini Central 8-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors' shooting darted in front for a 23-18 lead over the Cougars at halftime.
Athens moved to a 38-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars enjoyed a 13-12 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
In recent action on January 2, Athens faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Mason City Illini Central took on Cuba North Fulton Coop on December 26 at Cuba North Fulton Coop. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.