Athens gallops past Mason City Illini Central 50-37

Riding a wave of production, Athens surfed over Mason City Illini Central 50-37 in Illinois girls basketball on January 9.

Athens darted in front of Mason City Illini Central 8-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' shooting darted in front for a 23-18 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Athens moved to a 38-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars enjoyed a 13-12 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

