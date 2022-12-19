Athens narrowly edges Pana in tight triumph 45-42

Athens weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 45-42 victory against Pana in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Pana and Athens squared off with December 20, 2021 at Athens High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 12, Pana faced off against Greenville and Athens took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 10 at Athens High School. For more, click here.
