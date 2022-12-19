 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who are sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Athens narrowly edges Pana in tight triumph 45-42

  • 0

Athens weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 45-42 victory against Pana in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Pana and Athens squared off with December 20, 2021 at Athens High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 12, Pana faced off against Greenville and Athens took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 10 at Athens High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News