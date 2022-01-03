 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athens nips Springfield Lutheran in scare 41-38

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Athens didn't mind, dispatching Springfield Lutheran 41-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 3.

The Crusaders proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 21-19 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-29 lead over Springfield Lutheran.

Springfield Lutheran turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Athens put the game on ice.

Recently on December 30 , Athens squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Turnover touch returns for Bears defense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News