Athens nips Springfield Lutheran in scare 41-38

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Athens didn't mind, dispatching Springfield Lutheran 41-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 3.

The Crusaders proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 21-19 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-29 lead over Springfield Lutheran.

Springfield Lutheran turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Athens put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.