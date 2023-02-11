It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Athens will take its 39-28 victory over Williamsville in Illinois girls basketball action on February 11.

Athens opened with a 11-9 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 18-18 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Williamsville moved ahead by earning a 25-20 advantage over Athens at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 19-3 edge in the final quarter.

