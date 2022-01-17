Athens staggers Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op with punishing performance 53-20

Athens controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 53-20 victory over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 17.

The Warriors opened with a 12-4 advantage over the Storm through the first quarter.

Athens thundered over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 42-13 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.