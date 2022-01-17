Athens staggers Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op with punishing performance 53-20

Athens controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 53-20 victory over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 17.
The Warriors opened with a 12-4 advantage over the Storm through the first quarter.
Athens thundered over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 42-13 heading to the fourth quarter.
