Athens staggers Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op with punishing performance 53-20

Athens controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 53-20 victory over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 17.

The Warriors opened with a 12-4 advantage over the Storm through the first quarter.

Athens thundered over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 42-13 heading to the fourth quarter.

