Athens survives for narrow win over Mt. Pulaski 39-37

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Athens wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-37 over Mt. Pulaski in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 5.

Athens jumped in front of Mt. Pulaski 13-12 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 17-17 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Athens enjoyed a modest margin over Mt. Pulaski with a 30-23 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Warriors maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-9 in the final quarter.

