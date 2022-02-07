Athens takes a toll on Manito Midwest Central 53-43

Playing with a winning hand, Athens trumped Manito Midwest Central 53-43 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.

The Warriors darted in front of the Raiders 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' shooting jumped to a 27-18 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

The Warriors' leverage showed as they carried a 39-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

