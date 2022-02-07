Athens takes a toll on Manito Midwest Central 53-43

Playing with a winning hand, Athens trumped Manito Midwest Central 53-43 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.
Recently on January 31 , Manito Midwest Central squared up on Mason City Illini Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors darted in front of the Raiders 11-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors' shooting jumped to a 27-18 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
The Warriors' leverage showed as they carried a 39-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
