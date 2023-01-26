Athens wallops Auburn 42-20

Athens scored early and often to roll over Auburn 42-20 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 26.
The last time Athens and Auburn played in a 23-21 game on December 9, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 12, Athens squared off with LeRoy in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.