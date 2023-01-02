 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens wallops Springfield Lutheran 58-19

It would have taken a herculean effort for Springfield Lutheran to claim this one, and Athens wouldn't allow that in a 58-19 decision in Illinois girls basketball action on January 2.

The last time Athens and Springfield Lutheran played in a 41-38 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 27, Athens squared off with Manito Midwest Central in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

