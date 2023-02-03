A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Washington during a 65-34 win over Canton on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Washington and Canton played in a 38-28 game on January 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 28, Canton squared off with Dunlap in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.