Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Hillsboro past Heyworth 67-18

Hillsboro jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 67-18 win over Heyworth at Heyworth High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Hilltoppers made the first move by forging a 67-18 margin over the Hornets after the first quarter.
Recently on December 20 , Heyworth squared up on Cerro Gordo in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.