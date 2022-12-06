 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick trips Decatur St. Teresa in tenacious tussle 54-46

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-46 over Decatur St. Teresa during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Recently on December 1, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Warrensburg-Latham in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

