Lincoln was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 74-37 victory over Champaign Central at Lincoln High on Feb. 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 27-7 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.

The Railsplitters opened a monstrous 49-16 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Lincoln roared to a 68-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Railsplitters would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

