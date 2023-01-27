Bent but not broken: Carrollton weathers scare to dispatch Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-46

Carrollton topped Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-46 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 19, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Carrollton and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Maryville Christian on January 21 at Maryville Christian High School. For more, click here.
