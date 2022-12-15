Bent but not broken: Litchfield weathers scare to dispatch Waverly South County 44-36

A sigh of relief filled the air in Litchfield's locker room after a trying 44-36 test with Waverly South County in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Waverly South County and Litchfield faced off on December 16, 2021 at Waverly South County High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 5, Waverly South County squared off with Kincaid South Fork in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.