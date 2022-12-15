Bent but not broken: Peoria Heights weathers scare to dispatch Mason City Illini Central 46-42

Peoria Heights showed its poise to outlast a game Mason City Illini Central squad for a 46-42 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 5, Peoria Heights faced off against Clinton and Mason City Illini Central took on Mt Pulaski on December 8 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For more, click here.
