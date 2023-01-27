Bent but not broken: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin weathers scare to dispatch Springfield Southeast 45-37

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Springfield Southeast 45-37 at Springfield Southeast High on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off with January 21, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 20 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.
