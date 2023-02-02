Yes, Tolono Unity looked relaxed while edging St. Joseph-Ogden, but no autographs please after its 47-46 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity faced off on February 5, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.

In recent action on January 28, Tolono Unity faced off against Stanford Olympia. St Joseph-Ogden took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 27 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.

