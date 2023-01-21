Bent but not broken: Warrensburg-Latham weathers scare to dispatch Clinton 50-48

The cardiac kids of Warrensburg-Latham unleashed every advantage to outlast Clinton 50-48 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Clinton and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 43-32 game on February 15, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Clinton faced off against Mt Pulaski and Warrensburg-Latham took on Altamont on January 14 at Altamont High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.