Bethalto Civic Memorial escapes close call with Mahomet-Seymour 53-48

Bethalto Civic Memorial broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Bethalto Civic Memorial made the first move by forging a 13-6 margin over Mahomet-Seymour after the first quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial's offense jumped to a 26-13 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at halftime.

Bethalto Civic Memorial moved ahead of Mahomet-Seymour 36-32 as the fourth quarter started.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Eagles, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-16 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.