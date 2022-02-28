 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethalto Civic Memorial escapes close call with Mahomet-Seymour 53-48

Bethalto Civic Memorial broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Bethalto Civic Memorial made the first move by forging a 13-6 margin over Mahomet-Seymour after the first quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial's offense jumped to a 26-13 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at halftime.

Bethalto Civic Memorial moved ahead of Mahomet-Seymour 36-32 as the fourth quarter started.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Eagles, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-16 fourth quarter, too.

