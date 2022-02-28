Bethalto Civic Memorial escapes close call with Mahomet-Seymour 53-48

Bethalto Civic Memorial broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Bethalto Civic Memorial made the first move by forging a 13-6 margin over Mahomet-Seymour after the first quarter.
Bethalto Civic Memorial's offense jumped to a 26-13 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at halftime.
Bethalto Civic Memorial moved ahead of Mahomet-Seymour 36-32 as the fourth quarter started.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Eagles, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-16 fourth quarter, too.
Recently on February 22 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.